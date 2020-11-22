Near - Charles D. "Chuck"

Age 82, passed away November 9, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Mr. Near was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Ann Near and son, Charles Michael Near.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Rose Rice of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Theresa Marie DiSalvo (Michael) of Holland, NY; sisters, Betty Wiese of Buffalo, NY and Pauline Bath of Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Jacob Charles Schwartz (Hillary) of Northport, AL, Christine Marie Schwartz of Northport, AL, Elizabeth Ann DiSalvo of Greeley, CO, and John Michael DiSalvo of Holland, NY; great-grandchildren, Hailey Michelle Schwartz, Emilia Josephine Schwartz, and Charli Rose Schwartz. Charles D. Near, known to many as "Chuck," was born in Ontario, Canada and grew up in Western New York where he lived most of his life. He moved to Tuscaloosa, AL four years ago where he enjoyed spending time with his three great-granddaughters. He was an active member of A.A. for 45 years. He truly enjoyed helping people find their sobriety. He is survived by many family members and friends who will greatly miss him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's memory to Safe Haven Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.