Rev. Charles A. DEACON Jr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
DEACON - Rev. Charles A., Jr.
Died on Sunday May 30, 2021, at Beechwood Homes after a long illness. Born in Quincy, MA on May 12, 1932 he was the son of the late Charles A. and Winnifred (nee McQuinn) Deacon Sr. Fr. Deacon was ordained in the Diocese of Rochester in 1963 after graduating from Philadelphia Divinity School in 1962. He served as an Episcopal Priest for 58 years mainly for the Diocese of Western NY and Western PA. He also worked for Niagara County Social Services for 20 years. Fr. Deacon is survived by his wife Deborah (nee Dickinson) Deacon. He was predeceased by his wife Ann (nee Dobbs) Deacon, who passed away on May 28, 2005. Fr. Deacon was the father of Dr. Martha (Ron) Kershaw, Andrew (Barbie) Deacon and the late Amy (Jack) Ives. He was a proud grandfather of Elizabeth Kershaw, Valdeva (Matt) Crema, Stephan Deacon, and Henry Deacon. Fr. Deacon was the brother of the late Virginia (Charles) Carter, Winnifred (Carl) Jackson and Claire (Edward) Durgin. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Fr. Deacon was a Mason for 66 years member of the Niagara Lodge #375. He also volunteered at LCTV and was a benefactor for the Dale Association of Lockport. He was involved in several Toastmaster's groups locally including the AM Lockport Toastmasters. He has been published locally through his work with the Northtown Writers. Friends may call on Saturday, June 5th from 2-6 PM at PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A Service will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 10 AM at Saint John's-Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Cir, Buffalo, NY 14222. Memorials to the WNY Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY
Jun
12
Service
10:00a.m.
Saint John's-Grace Episcopal Church
51 Colonial Cir, Buffalo, NY
I know Father Deacon my whole life. He married my parents when they married in 1974. In a few 4 years later he had baptized me in 1978. Called to let my parents know of his passing. Many condolences and prayers to your family from my parents and my fiancee and myself.
Katie Covert
Other
June 3, 2021
Condolences and prayers for Deborah and family. I remember Charles as one of the first priests with his wife Ann were among the first to welcome my late wife Katy, He also wrote a regular column for Church Facts, which I regularly looked forward to reading. I will remember his charm and wit, and I will miss him. Unfortunately, I will not be in attendance at St. John's-Grace, as I now live in the Charlotte, NC area. Peace be with you, and light perpetual shine upon his soul.
The Rev. Harry Grace
Work
June 2, 2021
