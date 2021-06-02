Condolences and prayers for Deborah and family. I remember Charles as one of the first priests with his wife Ann were among the first to welcome my late wife Katy, He also wrote a regular column for Church Facts, which I regularly looked forward to reading. I will remember his charm and wit, and I will miss him. Unfortunately, I will not be in attendance at St. John's-Grace, as I now live in the Charlotte, NC area. Peace be with you, and light perpetual shine upon his soul.

The Rev. Harry Grace Work June 2, 2021