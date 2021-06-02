DEACON - Rev. Charles A., Jr.
Died on Sunday May 30, 2021, at Beechwood Homes after a long illness. Born in Quincy, MA on May 12, 1932 he was the son of the late Charles A. and Winnifred (nee McQuinn) Deacon Sr. Fr. Deacon was ordained in the Diocese of Rochester in 1963 after graduating from Philadelphia Divinity School in 1962. He served as an Episcopal Priest for 58 years mainly for the Diocese of Western NY and Western PA. He also worked for Niagara County Social Services for 20 years. Fr. Deacon is survived by his wife Deborah (nee Dickinson) Deacon. He was predeceased by his wife Ann (nee Dobbs) Deacon, who passed away on May 28, 2005. Fr. Deacon was the father of Dr. Martha (Ron) Kershaw, Andrew (Barbie) Deacon and the late Amy (Jack) Ives. He was a proud grandfather of Elizabeth Kershaw, Valdeva (Matt) Crema, Stephan Deacon, and Henry Deacon. Fr. Deacon was the brother of the late Virginia (Charles) Carter, Winnifred (Carl) Jackson and Claire (Edward) Durgin. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Fr. Deacon was a Mason for 66 years member of the Niagara Lodge #375. He also volunteered at LCTV and was a benefactor for the Dale Association of Lockport. He was involved in several Toastmaster's groups locally including the AM Lockport Toastmasters. He has been published locally through his work with the Northtown Writers. Friends may call on Saturday, June 5th from 2-6 PM at PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. A Service will be held on Saturday, June 12th at 10 AM at Saint John's-Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Cir, Buffalo, NY 14222. Memorials to the WNY Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2021.