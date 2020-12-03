GORE - Charles E. "Chuck"
November 30, 2020, age 56. Loving father of Chelsea E. Gore; dear son of Sophie M. (nee Gull) and the late Edgar C. Gore; caring brother of Stephen (Donna) Gore, Laurie Gibbons and Leslie (Keith) Kennedy; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3-7 PM, at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chuck's name to Niagara Hospice. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.