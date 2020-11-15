HAYES - Charles E.
Of Grand Island, entered into rest on November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 30 years of Martha (Swindeman) Hayes; dearest stepfather of Rebecca Koyn, and Jennifer (John) Frink; proud grandfather of Genavieve, Colin, Elizabeth, Hannah, Emma and the late Madeline; loving son of the late Charles and Harriet Hayes; dear brother of Danielle (Anthony) Fama, Jenine (late Phillip) Rotella and the late Charlene Toarmino; also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, Chuck retired in 1997 from Goodyear, after 28 years as a Wholesale Center Manager. After retirement, with his wife, he began the Perennial Landscape Co. in 2002. Chuck cherished his time spent camping and boating with his grandchildren and wintering in Florida with his wife. Chuck will be remembered for his many hobbies including music, 60 years of fishing with his lifelong buddies, quilting and most recently, crocheting. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo would be appreciated. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.