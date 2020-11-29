HERRINGTON - Charles E.
Of Orchard Park, NY November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Eiss); loving father of Holly J. (William) Cullen, Steven C. Herrington, Melissa A. (James) Harper and Claudia E. (Michael) Rodems; grandfather of Dougel (Althea) Cullen, Alayna (Tyler) Cullen, Jessica (John) MacIntyre, Brooke (Tim), Caitlin and Matthew Herrington, Whitney Grove, Emily (Kevin) Kidd, Erin (Frederic) Chang and Mitchell Rodems; great-grandfather of Henry, Charles, Samuel, Finnegan, Chloe and Georgie. No prior visitation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a time and place to be announced. Memorials made to the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church Mission Ministries. 4369 So. Buffalo St. Orchard Park NY 14127. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.febrownsons.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.