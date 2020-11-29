Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles E. HERRINGTON
HERRINGTON - Charles E.
Of Orchard Park, NY November 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Eiss); loving father of Holly J. (William) Cullen, Steven C. Herrington, Melissa A. (James) Harper and Claudia E. (Michael) Rodems; grandfather of Dougel (Althea) Cullen, Alayna (Tyler) Cullen, Jessica (John) MacIntyre, Brooke (Tim), Caitlin and Matthew Herrington, Whitney Grove, Emily (Kevin) Kidd, Erin (Frederic) Chang and Mitchell Rodems; great-grandfather of Henry, Charles, Samuel, Finnegan, Chloe and Georgie. No prior visitation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Memorial Service will be held at a time and place to be announced. Memorials made to the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church Mission Ministries. 4369 So. Buffalo St. Orchard Park NY 14127. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.febrownsons.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.