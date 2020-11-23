Menu
Charles E. "Chuck" KLIPFEL
KLIPFEL - Charles E. "Chuck"
November 21, 2020, beloved husband of Gail (nee Silverwood) Klipfel; loving father of Kelly (Andrew) Scott and Kristen Klipfel and the late Christopher C. Klipfel; cherished grandpa of Kaegan and Keller Scott; dear brother of Timothy Sr. (late Karen) Klipfel and the late John Jr. Klipfel; brother-in-law of Candace Klipfel; survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by his beloved Lab, Kooper. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday, November 24th, from 4-7 PM. New York State guidelines will be followed, where face masks and social distancing will be required. Due to capacity restrictions, we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. Chuck was a longtime employee of the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's memory to The MSA Coalition (www.multiplesystematrophy.org). Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14223
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
