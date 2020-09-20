KELKENBERG - Charles F.
Age 83, of Clarence Center, entered into heaven peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Charlie was born January 12, 1937, in Clarence Center to the late Aaron and Antoinette Kelkenberg. On February 4, 1961, he married Faith Clasgens, who survives. A true family man, Charlie dedicated his life to his wife, children and grandchildren. He cherished every moment he spent with his family and now his legacy and many of his passions are carried on through them. Charlie was a carpenter at heart and spent much of his life building homes in Clarence and the surrounding area, which led to the founding of C. Kelkenberg Construction in the early 1980s. Charlie and his wife, Faith, also brought countless smiles to area families at Kelkenberg Farm, which they founded in 1980. He also sold Moto-Ski Snowmobiles for several years. Charlie was passionate in many activities, including past membership in the Clarence Center Volunteer Fire Company and the New York State Draft Horse Club. He was also an inspiring leader for many years in the Erie County 4-H, where he passed his skills and knowledge to younger generations. He was a member of One Church and enjoyed attending service with his family. He enjoyed fishing, especially at one of his favorite spots, Watson Lake in Canada, where he spent many vacations over the years with friends and family. He was also an avid hunter and loved camping. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Charlie is survived by his six children, Holly (Christopher) Koss, of Clarence Center; Charles (Susan) Kelkenberg Jr., of Clarence; Andy (Marilyn) Kelkenberg, of Akron; Charlene (Patrick) Spoth of Clarence Center; Thomas (Jeannine) Kelkenberg, of Clarence Center, and Heidi Kelkenberg, of Clarence Center; 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marjorie Nichols and Eliner Trapper. He was predeceased by his brother, Louis (Helen) Kelkenberg and a granddaughter. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life, which will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 4 PM at Akron Acres, 12607 Stage Road in Akron. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One Church Akron, Erie County 4-H or to the charity of one's choice
in Charlie's memory. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Your online condolences may be shared at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.