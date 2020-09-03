Menu
ROSS - Charles F. "Charlie"
September 1, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Beloved husband of Judy A. (Herberger) Ross; loving father Elizabeth (Louis) Visciano, William (Carolyn) Ross, John (Natalie) Ross, David (Jodi) Ross, Barbara (Gregory) Hamilton, and Thomas (Michele) Ross; dear grandfather of Daniel, Megan, Robert, David Jr., Calli, Ramsey, Mackenzie, and Dylan; cherished brother of Robert (Judith) Ross and Cynthia (late James) Judd; also survived by three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received on Friday, September 4th from 4-8 PM at SHEPARD BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence (MASKS REQUIRED, PLEASE ENTER AT BACK DOOR, ALL NYS AND COUNTY RESTRICTIONS FOLLOWED). A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 12 Noon, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence. Charlie was the Founder and Owner of CF Ross Rentals. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.
