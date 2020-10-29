Menu
Charles F. STANSBURY
STANSBURY - Charles F.
Of Marilla, NY, October 26, 2020. Loving husband of the late Geraldine (nee Shaffrey); dearest father of Deborah (Daniel) Cotrupe, Megan (Mark) Jaekle and the late Gene Stansbury; beloved grandfather of Leigh (Terrel) Dye, Dave (Jocelynn Boag) Cotrupe, Rebecca (Todd) Cushman and Ben (Amanda) Jaekle; great-grandfather of Gianna, Morgan, Carly, Dante, Ethan, Lianna and Eowyn; dear brother of the late Herbert (late Marilyn) Stansbury; also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Friday from 4-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple Street, East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will take place at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Marilla United Methodist Church, 1910 Two Rod Road, Marilla, NY 14102. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.
