STANSBURY - Charles F.Of Marilla, NY, October 26, 2020. Loving husband of the late Geraldine (nee Shaffrey); dearest father of Deborah (Daniel) Cotrupe, Megan (Mark) Jaekle and the late Gene Stansbury; beloved grandfather of Leigh (Terrel) Dye, Dave (Jocelynn Boag) Cotrupe, Rebecca (Todd) Cushman and Ben (Amanda) Jaekle; great-grandfather of Gianna, Morgan, Carly, Dante, Ethan, Lianna and Eowyn; dear brother of the late Herbert (late Marilyn) Stansbury; also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Friday from 4-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple Street, East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will take place at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Marilla United Methodist Church, 1910 Two Rod Road, Marilla, NY 14102. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com