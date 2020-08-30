Menu
Charles F. TIRANNO
TIRANNO - Charles F.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Massee) Tiranno; devoted father of Charles Tiranno, Carla Gage and Anthony (Carrie) Tiranno; cherished grandfather of Emily, Jonah, Charles and Angelo; dear brother of Paulann (Charles) DiGioia; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
