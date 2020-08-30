TIRANNO - Charles F.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Massee) Tiranno; devoted father of Charles Tiranno, Carla Gage and Anthony (Carrie) Tiranno; cherished grandfather of Emily, Jonah, Charles and Angelo; dear brother of Paulann (Charles) DiGioia; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.