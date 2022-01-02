Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles E. FELL
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
FELL - Charles E.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Judy (Barker) Fell; dear father of Lori (Edward) Weber, late James Fell and the late Lynda (John) Porterfield; loving grandfather of five grandchildren; brother of Sue (Sharon) Corteggiano and Joanne Smith; predeceased by other brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You were loved and respected by everyone who knew you.You certainly didn´t have the easiest life, a lot of grief and yet never complained about any of it. You will be missed by many people, especially me. I love you and will miss you more than you know.I know you weren´t ready to leave us, but your other loved ones were waiting for you. Give everyone a big hug and kiss from me, we will all meet again someday. Rest Peacefully Daddy
Lori weber
Family
January 4, 2022
Such a wonderful man, I've known you as a friend, as a cousin, in all your happiness, in all your sorrow. Truly, you have earned a seat in paradise. We believe in a life after death, so we believe you are with your family who have gone before you. You are in my prayers and forever in my heart. Rest In Peace, my dearest friend.
Bob Mann
Family
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results