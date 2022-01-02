FELL - Charles E.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Judy (Barker) Fell; dear father of Lori (Edward) Weber, late James Fell and the late Lynda (John) Porterfield; loving grandfather of five grandchildren; brother of Sue (Sharon) Corteggiano and Joanne Smith; predeceased by other brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.