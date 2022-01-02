You were loved and respected by everyone who knew you.You certainly didn´t have the easiest life, a lot of grief and yet never complained about any of it. You will be missed by many people, especially me. I love you and will miss you more than you know.I know you weren´t ready to leave us, but your other loved ones were waiting for you. Give everyone a big hug and kiss from me, we will all meet again someday. Rest Peacefully Daddy

Lori weber Family January 4, 2022