Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles O. FRAKE
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
FRAKE - Charles O.
Of Williamsville, N.Y., September 16, 2021 at age 91. Chuck, a lover of books and an avid sailor, was born in Laramie, Wyoming; son of Chester O. Frake and Helen Tune Frake. He was a Professor of Anthropology at Stanford University and SUNY Buffalo and was a member of the National Academy of Sciences. Beloved Husband of Joanne Coury Frake (nee Mazzeo). Father of Steven C., Katherine H. (Stacey Chipman), Scott O. (Lynn); Step-father of Daniel A. Coury (Michele), Michael F. Coury, Suzette P. Ferreira (nee Coury) and son-in-law Jose Ferreira. Grandfather of nine. Great-grandfather of one. According to his wishes, his ashes will be scattered during a private family service in California at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.