FRAKE - Charles O.
Of Williamsville, N.Y., September 16, 2021 at age 91. Chuck, a lover of books and an avid sailor, was born in Laramie, Wyoming; son of Chester O. Frake and Helen Tune Frake. He was a Professor of Anthropology at Stanford University and SUNY Buffalo and was a member of the National Academy of Sciences. Beloved Husband of Joanne Coury Frake (nee Mazzeo). Father of Steven C., Katherine H. (Stacey Chipman), Scott O. (Lynn); Step-father of Daniel A. Coury (Michele), Michael F. Coury, Suzette P. Ferreira (nee Coury) and son-in-law Jose Ferreira. Grandfather of nine. Great-grandfather of one. According to his wishes, his ashes will be scattered during a private family service in California at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.