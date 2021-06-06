GOETZ - Charles Sr. and
Constance (nee Argast)
Ages 74 and 77 of Kenmore, NY, passed away November 20, 2020 and December 6, 2020. Please join their family for a Masonic Service celebrating Charlie and Connie's lives on June 13, 2021, 11 o'clock at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in their memory to a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.