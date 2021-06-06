Menu
Charles and Constance GOETZ
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
GOETZ - Charles Sr. and
Constance (nee Argast)
Ages 74 and 77 of Kenmore, NY, passed away November 20, 2020 and December 6, 2020. Please join their family for a Masonic Service celebrating Charlie and Connie's lives on June 13, 2021, 11 o'clock at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in their memory to a charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
