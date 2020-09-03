BLACK - Charles H. "Charlie"
September 1, 2020, surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon (DeFries) Black; two cherished daughters Debora (Jeffrey) Lasal and Betsy Black; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Christian Lasal; one brother Robert (Millie) Black; brothers-in-law Harvey (Karen) DeFries, Duane (Sally) DeFries and Blaine DeFries; his nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 2-4 PM at Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, Lockport, NY (masks are required). In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company or Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.