Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles H. "Charlie" BLACK
BLACK - Charles H. "Charlie"
September 1, 2020, surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon (DeFries) Black; two cherished daughters Debora (Jeffrey) Lasal and Betsy Black; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Christian Lasal; one brother Robert (Millie) Black; brothers-in-law Harvey (Karen) DeFries, Duane (Sally) DeFries and Blaine DeFries; his nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 2-4 PM at Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, Lockport, NY (masks are required). In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company or Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.