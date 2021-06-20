HANNEN - Charles L.
Of West Seneca, NY, entered into rest on June19th, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Carol A. Hannen; cherished father of Lisa (Ted) Krueger, Margie (Paul) Strain, Leslie Hannen Tysko (Tim Mann), and Chris Hannen; proud grandfather of Rachel (Matt) Nowacki, Jason (Danielle) Krueger; Samantha and Shannon (Dylan Coats) Strain; Jenna (Bryan Rabell), Joseph (Nikki Owen), and Lauren (Mike Jones) Tysko; great-grandfather of Henry and Norah Nowacki, Caleb and Cora Krueger and Leo Jones; brother of the late Robert Hannen, Judy (Bill) Sojda, the late Peter (Colleen) Hannen and Gregory (Susan) Hannen; lifelong friend of Barbara Fernandez; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday 3-7 PM. Funeral service to immediately follow, Pastor Pingle officiating. Charles was a race car builder and driver (#42 Mickey Mouse Racing at Mosport), an avid photographer, music lover, computer enthusiast, piano roll collector, and longtime member of the choir at Salem Lutheran Church. He was always knew about, and had to have, the latest in technology. He accepted with grace his biggest challenge - tirelessly caring for his wife of 61 years. Carol passed away of Alzheimer's Disease in September of 2019. Ever the eternal optimist, he did everything with a smile on his face.
"Let's roll 'em!"
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.