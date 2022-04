HOBBS - Pastor Charles W., Sr.

April 4, 1926 - December 11, 2020. Due to COVID- 19, we will be gathering at God's Acres, Cream Ridge Rd., Rushford, NY, on July 3, 2021, to celebrate the life of our dear father, grandfather, and friend. We will be gathering to share happy memories, funny stories and rejoicing in all that made Papa Huggy the wonderful man that he was.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2021.