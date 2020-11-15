Menu
Charles J. DECK
DECK - Charles J.
Of Derby, NY, November 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian Deck; loving father of Charles (Robin) Deck, Suzanne (Lindsay) Flament, Michael Deck, Cynthia (Vernon) Stephan, Scott (Maria) Deck and Maureen (Gary) Cephas; sister of Norma (late Carl) Schlueter, Joan (Robert) Gebhardt the late Marion (Alvin) Kidder and Kathleen (Charles) Monzo; brother-in-law of Charles (Darolyn) Nicholls; also survived by his Best friend Raymond (Margaret) Kurtz; many grand, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Charles was a long time member of the Pine Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Services will be held at a later date, following the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made in Charles memory to either St. Jude's Hospital or Boys Town. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Angola, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
