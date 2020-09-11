DiMARCO - Charles J. "Chuck"
Of Buffalo, September 6, 2020. Beloved son of Patricia (Schwab) and the late Charles A. DiMarco; dear brother of Joel, Mark (Diane) DiMarco, Karla (Tim) Peck and Peter (Jacqueline) DiMarco; uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Sunday, from 2-5PM, followed by private services at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name may be made to the Heritage Foundation. Due to restrictions, there is a limited number of guests allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We appreciate your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.