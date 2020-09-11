Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles J. "Chuck" DiMARCO
DiMARCO - Charles J. "Chuck"
Of Buffalo, September 6, 2020. Beloved son of Patricia (Schwab) and the late Charles A. DiMarco; dear brother of Joel, Mark (Diane) DiMarco, Karla (Tim) Peck and Peter (Jacqueline) DiMarco; uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Sunday, from 2-5PM, followed by private services at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name may be made to the Heritage Foundation. Due to restrictions, there is a limited number of guests allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We appreciate your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.