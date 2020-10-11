FRISICARO - Charles J.

August 31, 1939 - October 2, 2020. Loving soul-mate of Sandy Wisotsky; devoted son of the late Carmelo and Celia Frisicaro; beloved father of Carmen C. Frisicaro; loving brother of Marie (Frank) Menza, and the late Angelo Frisicaro (Phyllis LaTona); also survived by his dearest nephews, Carmen (Patty) and Louis Menza (Peggy), Bradley (Lindsay), Danny (Lindsey), Frank (Brooke), niece, Kaitlin; beloved step-dad of Amy (Marty) Seigel, Alexandra Lake; loving grandfather of Garett (Jillian), Harrison, Jazea; great-grandfather of Camilla and Olivia; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. We will all miss Charlie's great laugh and loving heart. A zoom service to celebrate his life to be determined.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.