Charles J. LaMONTE III
LaMONTE - Charles J., III
Passed away September 29, 2020. Beloved son of Patricia A. (Parzynski) and the late Charles J. LaMonte Jr.; dear brother of Philip (Jennifer), Charmaine (Edward) Cwick and Michael LaMonte; uncle of Alexandra and Michael LaMonte, Autumn Cwick, Joshua LaMonte and Nicholas LaMonte; dear friend of Marge Capp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association. Charles was a member of the Toy Train Association. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 10th, at St. John Vianney Church, at 11:00 AM. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share online register book at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
