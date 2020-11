LEWIS - Charles J., Jr.Unexpectedly November 14, 2020, at age 62. Beloved husband of Kathleen McCarthy (nee Herle); dear father of Emily (Michael) Colletta, Charles III and Abbigail Lewis; step-father of Molly (Gabe) Bauer and Michael (Deanna) McCarthy; Poppy of Emily, Cassidy, Charlie, Adam, George, Charlie IV and Elaina; son-in-law of George and Esther Herle; brother of Nancy (Frank) Grimaldi and Barbara (George) Reid; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Chuck was a longtime employee of Taylor Devices. Donations can be made to Ismailia Shrine Travel Fund. Condolences may be made online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com