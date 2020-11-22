LEWIS - Charles J., Jr.
Unexpectedly November 14, 2020, at age 62. Beloved husband of Kathleen McCarthy (nee Herle); dear father of Emily (Michael) Colletta, Charles III and Abbigail Lewis; step-father of Molly (Gabe) Bauer and Michael (Deanna) McCarthy; Poppy of Emily, Cassidy, Charlie, Adam, George, Charlie IV and Elaina; son-in-law of George and Esther Herle; brother of Nancy (Frank) Grimaldi and Barbara (George) Reid; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Chuck was a longtime employee of Taylor Devices. Donations can be made to Ismailia Shrine Travel Fund. Condolences may be made online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.