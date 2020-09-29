Menu
Charles J. MILITELLO
MILITELLO - Charles J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Madonia) Militello; devoted father of Charles (Emily) Militello, Theresa Grisanti and the late Frank (Gabi) Militello; cherished grandfather of Theresa, Nicholas (Danielle), Charlie, Theresa (David), Dominic and Frank Jr.; adored great-grandfather of Janet, Aubrie and Tyler; loving son of the late Frank and Josephine Militello; dear brother of the late Frank, Samuel, and Joseph Militello. Charles was a manager at the Connecticut Lanes Bowling Alley on the West Side for 30 years and was a US Army Veteran. Private Service. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2020.
