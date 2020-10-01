ROBA - Charles J., DDS
September 27, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of Angela A. (nee Vito) Roba; dear father of Lisa (James) Sharkey, Dr's Laurie (Angelo Constantino) Roba, Karen (Daniel) Irving, Amy (Michael) Beaver and Julie (Theodore) Huffman; loving grandfather of sixteen grandchildren; brother of John (Joanne) Roba; brother-in-law of Dr. Raymond (Joni) Vito and Dominica Vito. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dr. Charles J. Roba, DDS to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com