Charles James SCARPACE
SCARPACE - Charles James
Passed on Sunday afternoon August 23, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina, two days before his 65th birthday, from cancer. A Buffalo, West Side native, Charles attended St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and graduated from Erie County Community College. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles B. and Josephine K. (Muscia) Scarpace; sister Barbara Ann (Scarpace) Walker and brother-in-law Greg J. Walker, Sr. of Enfield, North Carolina; "Uncle Chuck" will be sorely missed by devoted sister Mary Rose (Frank) Weckerle; beloved nieces Jennifer Walker, Adrienne (Michael) Luna, Susanna (Paul) Weckerle-Howard, Sarah (Jonathan P.) Weckerle and nephew Greg J. (Jan) Walker Jr.; grandnieces Anastasia Hanes, Sophia and Allison Luna, grandnephews Alexander Hanes, Theodore and Louis Weckerle-Howard and Henry Weckerle-Pavley and many loving cousins all across the country. Family will privately gather in memoriam on August 29 in Lake Orion, Michigan. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery, Enfield, NC.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
