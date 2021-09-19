JOY - Charles R.

Of Brant, NY, September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Linda M. Joy; loving father of Ronald (Elizabeth) Joy, Joseph Joy and Chuck Joy Jr.; brother of Jacquelyn Dippert, Carlene (Andrew) Marshall and Marlene Joy; grandfather of Hailey, Rowan and Lucia Joy; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 3 PM - 6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.