Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles R. JOY
FUNERAL HOME
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY
JOY - Charles R.
Of Brant, NY, September 13, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Linda M. Joy; loving father of Ronald (Elizabeth) Joy, Joseph Joy and Chuck Joy Jr.; brother of Jacquelyn Dippert, Carlene (Andrew) Marshall and Marlene Joy; grandfather of Hailey, Rowan and Lucia Joy; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 3 PM - 6 PM, at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
262 N. Main St., Angola, NY
Sep
26
Service
6:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
262 N. Main St., Angola, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Addison Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.