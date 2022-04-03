Menu
Charles Marc KEENAN
Went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 PM at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Avenue, Buffalo, New York. Rev. Mark Blue officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Marc was a member of the Buffalo Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences online at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
