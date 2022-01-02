Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles A. LATONA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
LATONA - Charles A.
December 29, 2021, age 88. Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Isabelle F. (nee Roncone) Latona; loving father of Debra A. Latona, Thomas (Mary) Latona, Laurie (Gary) Boggs and Gregory Gooslin; cherished grandfather of Nicole (Alex), Kyle (Rebecca), Kristen, Ashley and Melissa; adored great-grandfather of Braeden, Quinn and Gianna, Brooks and Avery; caring brother of Jean (late Ted) Slepinski and the late Sam (late Mary) and Joseph (late Edith) Latona; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Church. Please share memories and condolences online at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
4
Prayer Service
10:45a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Pius X Church
1700 North French Road, Getzville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIP You where always the kind and always put a smile on my face prayers
Helen Seltzer (De Dominicis)
Work
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results