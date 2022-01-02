LATONA - Charles A.December 29, 2021, age 88. Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Isabelle F. (nee Roncone) Latona; loving father of Debra A. Latona, Thomas (Mary) Latona, Laurie (Gary) Boggs and Gregory Gooslin; cherished grandfather of Nicole (Alex), Kyle (Rebecca), Kristen, Ashley and Melissa; adored great-grandfather of Braeden, Quinn and Gianna, Brooks and Avery; caring brother of Jean (late Ted) Slepinski and the late Sam (late Mary) and Joseph (late Edith) Latona; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Church. Please share memories and condolences online at