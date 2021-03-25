Menu
Charles LEMANSKI
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
LEMANSKI - Charles
Of North Tonawanda, age 51, passed away March 21, 2021 following a battle with cancer. Beloved father of Dylan and Natalie Lemanski; former spouse of Marcia Getman; son of the late Aloyes and Geraldine Lemanski; brother of Alan (Michael Rosenberg) Lemanski, Jackie (Ken Denman) Rosky and Tim (Connie) Lemanski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 27, 2021 from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, at 9:30 AM, please assemble at church. Face Masks and Social Distancing are required. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish
626 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, NY
