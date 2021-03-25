LEMANSKI - Charles
Of North Tonawanda, age 51, passed away March 21, 2021 following a battle with cancer. Beloved father of Dylan and Natalie Lemanski; former spouse of Marcia Getman; son of the late Aloyes and Geraldine Lemanski; brother of Alan (Michael Rosenberg) Lemanski, Jackie (Ken Denman) Rosky and Tim (Connie) Lemanski; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 27, 2021 from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, at 9:30 AM, please assemble at church. Face Masks and Social Distancing are required. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.