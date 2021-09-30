LESTITION - Charles A.
September 29, 2021. Devoted husband of Eileen Burke Lestition; cherished father of Amy (Rusty) Lestition Burke and Abby (Zachary) Lestition Aisley; loving grandpa to Miles and Sarah Aisley and Patrick and Ruthie Burke; son of the late Betty and Joseph Lestition; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. Memorial donations may be made to Theater of Youth, 203 Allen St., Buffalo 14201. theaterofyouth.org
. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2021.