Charles A. LESTITION
LESTITION - Charles A.
September 29, 2021. Devoted husband of Eileen Burke Lestition; cherished father of Amy (Rusty) Lestition Burke and Abby (Zachary) Lestition Aisley; loving grandpa to Miles and Sarah Aisley and Patrick and Ruthie Burke; son of the late Betty and Joseph Lestition; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. Memorial donations may be made to Theater of Youth, 203 Allen St., Buffalo 14201. theaterofyouth.org. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Oct
1
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY
I was friends with Charlie (along with Jimmy Kinney) for many years. We went all over Buffalo together and spent alot of time at his parents house. They were the nicest parents, Joe the bus driver and Betty a good cook. Charlie taught me to dance. There are so many great memories of our friendship. The last time I saw him was at his wedding. Rest in peace Charlie.
Cathy Maslany Kern
Friend
October 9, 2021
Blessings to you and your family. I worked with Charlie and he was always happy and smiling. May God speed my friend.
Maryann Mehs
October 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Charlie's family. I worked with him many years ago with Erie County and almost thought he was one of the "good guys." I was very sorry to read of his passing.
Paul Bojanowski
Work
September 30, 2021
Dear Eileen, Abby, Amy and family, we are so saddened to learn about Charlie. We had some wonderful times on Gaslight Trail with lifelong memories.
Mannette and Bruce Raines
Friend
September 30, 2021
