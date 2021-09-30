I was friends with Charlie (along with Jimmy Kinney) for many years. We went all over Buffalo together and spent alot of time at his parents house. They were the nicest parents, Joe the bus driver and Betty a good cook. Charlie taught me to dance. There are so many great memories of our friendship. The last time I saw him was at his wedding. Rest in peace Charlie.

Cathy Maslany Kern Friend October 9, 2021