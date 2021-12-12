Menu
Charles D. LOMBARDO
LOMBARDO - Charles D.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 9, 2021. Father of Heather (Alan) Rowan; grandfather of Abbi and Delaney; loving son of the late Michael A. and Phyllis (Margarucci) Lombardo; brother of Peter and Michael Lombardo; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Lombardo family so sorry for your loss.I remember going to your house and being with all of you boys.I also loved your parents too!.Peace and Love .Sandy
Sandra (Tagliaferro) Simonick
Family
December 12, 2021
So sorry to hear about Charlie. We were playmates growing up. Good memories.
Kathy Tagliaferro Vespa
December 12, 2021
