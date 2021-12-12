LOMBARDO - Charles D.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 9, 2021. Father of Heather (Alan) Rowan; grandfather of Abbi and Delaney; loving son of the late Michael A. and Phyllis (Margarucci) Lombardo; brother of Peter and Michael Lombardo; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.