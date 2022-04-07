Loster - Charles E. Jr., "Chuck"March 30, 2022; beloved husband of Karen Loster; devoted father of Charles Loster, Jennifer (Hakan) Logan, Daniel Loster, Jessica Loster, Angela (Norman) Hillyard, Erica Loster, Joshua (Heather) Loster, Samuel Loster, and Lillian Loster; loving grandfather of seventeen grandchildren; brother of two sisters and six brothers; Godson of Aunt Cookie; also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation at The BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St., (corner of South Ogden) Saturday from 2-6 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM. Online condolences at: