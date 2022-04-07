Menu
Charles E. "Chuck" LOSTER Jr.
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
Loster - Charles E. Jr., "Chuck"
March 30, 2022; beloved husband of Karen Loster; devoted father of Charles Loster, Jennifer (Hakan) Logan, Daniel Loster, Jessica Loster, Angela (Norman) Hillyard, Erica Loster, Joshua (Heather) Loster, Samuel Loster, and Lillian Loster; loving grandfather of seventeen grandchildren; brother of two sisters and six brothers; Godson of Aunt Cookie; also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation at The BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St., (corner of South Ogden) Saturday from 2-6 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM. Online condolences at:
www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Apr
9
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
