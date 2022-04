MALECKI - Charles A., Jr.

September 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Adamay T. (George) Malecki; dear father of Mark (Pam) Malecki and Carl Malecki; cherished grandfather of Christopher and Robert; brother of Sharon (Gerald) Kaczorowski; survived by stepbrothers and sisters. Mr. Malecki was an avid outdoors-man and extraordinary gardener. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., Cheektowaga, NY, Saturday, September 25, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 24, 2021.