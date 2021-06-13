MANLEY - Charles A.
of Hamburg, entered into rest June 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Annette N. (nee Bergmann); loving son of the late Charles and Evelyn Manley; dear brother of Eleanor "Ellie" (Michael) Neri, Dennis (Linda) Manley and the late Robert Manley and Suzanne Melligan, and dear brother-in-law of Joseph (Susie Ring-Porto) Bergmann; cherished "Unc" of Jay and Troy Bergmann; father of Laura Williams, Charles R. Manley, Richard Manley and the late Lynne Otwell; grandfather of several grandchildren. Charles is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday, July 25th, from 11 AM-1 PM, with a funeral and military service to follow. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.