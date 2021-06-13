Menu
Charles A. MANLEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MANLEY - Charles A.
of Hamburg, entered into rest June 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Annette N. (nee Bergmann); loving son of the late Charles and Evelyn Manley; dear brother of Eleanor "Ellie" (Michael) Neri, Dennis (Linda) Manley and the late Robert Manley and Suzanne Melligan, and dear brother-in-law of Joseph (Susie Ring-Porto) Bergmann; cherished "Unc" of Jay and Troy Bergmann; father of Laura Williams, Charles R. Manley, Richard Manley and the late Lynne Otwell; grandfather of several grandchildren. Charles is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday, July 25th, from 11 AM-1 PM, with a funeral and military service to follow. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
25
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jul
25
Service
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jul
25
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
2 Entries
Our condolences. Rest well Charles. Thank you for your service
Phil Fenno
Other
June 18, 2021
Netti, I am so so sorry for your loss. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate his life well lived.
Lillian McKeown (nee Trembath)
Other
June 13, 2021
