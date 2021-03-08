Menu
Charles W. McCARTHY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
McCARTHY - Charles W.
Passed away March 7, 2021, beloved husband of Marilyn (Forker); dear father of Dan (Denise) and the late Charles "Chip" McCarthy; loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of the late James (late Dolores) McCarthy and late Marion (late Marty) Kornetka; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visually Impaired Advancement of WNY, 1170 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Chuck was a Merchant Marine in WWII and an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Buffalo Fire Department in 1985 after 32 years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2021.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
Dear Dan, I just found out about your dad, I am so sad and sorry for your loss. We were very close in all the years he volunteered, I always have a place in my heart for you brave fireman, if you remember my dad was also a buffalo fire fighter for 32 years, 32/5 swan and Seneca. Lt. Richard Stein. Congratulations on your retirement. I hope you get this message, I searched for you and your retirement and your dad's obituary came up. He was such a nice man it was a sad day at Brothers of Mercy when Charlie Steck told me about your dad, I was crushed with sadness. My work number 759-7617. With deepest sympathy. Valerie Sonnenfeld/Volunteer coordinator
Valerie Sonnenfeld/The Brothers of Mercy
June 9, 2021
Dan and Denise, We are so sorry to hear about your Dad Dan. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.Keep the memories of him with you.Tell stories,laugh..and he'll always be right there. Thinking of you all Andy and Tanya Totten
Tanya Totten
March 14, 2021
Sorry for the loss, Charlie was a great guy, great father, and a great firefighter
charles f schaus
March 13, 2021
My sincere condolences to you and your family Dan.
Michael Liwicki
March 11, 2021
Dan & Denise I am truly sorry for your loss. You are both in my thoughts always.
Suzanne Thexton
March 8, 2021
Dan Sorry to hear about your Dad. Charlie was a good guy. Condolences to your Mom and family.
Nick and Tami Sandor
March 8, 2021
I am very saddened to hear this news...I enjoyed sharing Mass with him and Marilyn every Saturday...we have missed them very much this past year with Covid stopping all of us to be together ..May his soul rest in peace....I am singing for you Charles..
Andrea Brader
March 8, 2021
