McCARTHY - Charles W.
Passed away March 7, 2021, beloved husband of Marilyn (Forker); dear father of Dan (Denise) and the late Charles "Chip" McCarthy; loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of the late James (late Dolores) McCarthy and late Marion (late Marty) Kornetka; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visually Impaired Advancement of WNY, 1170 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209. Chuck was a Merchant Marine in WWII and an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Buffalo Fire Department in 1985 after 32 years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2021.