McMAHON - Charles F. Jr.,
April 8, 2022 of South Buffalo, NY; son of the late Charles F. Sr. and Maureen (Sullivan) McMahon; son-in-law of Lynn and Patricia Bowman; husband of the late Joyce (Bowman) McMahon; loving father of Patricia, Marguerite, and Nora McMahon; dear brother of Jeanne (Joseph) Molloy, Martin (Michelle) McMahon, Michele (Richard) Albert, Laurence (Siobhan) McMahon, Susan McMahon, and the late Rev. Patrick T. McMahon, O.Ca
rm; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and Katie Kelley, the mother of Nora McMahon. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday, from 3:00-7:00 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Rd., & South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY 14218 (Please Assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Buffalo Community Table. Charlie was a funeral director in South Buffalo for 50 years. Interment in Holy Spirit Cemetery, North Collins, NY. Share memories and condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
