Charles F. McMAHON Jr.
McMAHON - Charles F. Jr.,
April 8, 2022 of South Buffalo, NY; son of the late Charles F. Sr. and Maureen (Sullivan) McMahon; son-in-law of Lynn and Patricia Bowman; husband of the late Joyce (Bowman) McMahon; loving father of Patricia, Marguerite, and Nora McMahon; dear brother of Jeanne (Joseph) Molloy, Martin (Michelle) McMahon, Michele (Richard) Albert, Laurence (Siobhan) McMahon, Susan McMahon, and the late Rev. Patrick T. McMahon, O.Carm; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and Katie Kelley, the mother of Nora McMahon. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday, from 3:00-7:00 PM, at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.). A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Rd., & South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY 14218 (Please Assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Buffalo Community Table. Charlie was a funeral director in South Buffalo for 50 years. Interment in Holy Spirit Cemetery, North Collins, NY. Share memories and condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Apr
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
Ridge Rd., & South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY
