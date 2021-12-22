Menu
Charles T. MILITELLO
MILITELLO - Charles T.
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on December 19, 2021 at age 74. Beloved husband of Olga (nee Sawczynec) Militello; loving son of the late Sibby and Sarah Militello; cherished uncle of Trey (Charelle Moises) Gethoefer. Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Thursday (December 23, 2021), from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, on Friday (December 24, 2021), at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Mr. Militello was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and was the owner of C.T. Militello Food Brokerage. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Dec
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Church
6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It´s been a long time (O´Hara), but my memories of Charlie are of a very nice guy. Great sense of humor and fun. Prayers for your family at this time of grief.
Sueann (Peffer) Waddell
December 24, 2021
Olga we are so sorry to hear of Charlie passing , he will be missed. May God bless you and your family at this difficult time your in are prayers.
Joe and Maryanne
Friend
December 23, 2021
Dear Olga we offer our sincerest condolences and are lifting you up in prayer at this time. I will always remember his joy and laugh and how much he loved life. I'm sorry I didn't send the video of NSU on Sunday, but you will have it to view whenever you are ready. Jody and I love you and will continue our prayers for you. God will sustain you with HIS love.
Jody & Ronny Walker
December 23, 2021
Sincere condolences for the passing of Charlie. I have so many fond memories of him and cherish all the times we all socialized so many years ago. With loving thoughts-Pam-
Pam Williams (Fenwick)
December 23, 2021
Alexandra Rohloff
December 23, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Militello family during this tough time of year to lose a family member and tough time we are going thru right now. My family of course you know was Hoelscher's Meat's. I know you also knew my friend Peter Scaccia. He knew your family well. He was from the Sheriff's department. He passed about 2 years ago. Please take care, stay safe, and many more HAPPY HOLIDAYS!! Living at Brothers Senior Apartments now. Was in the city from 1976 to 2004. East Delavan and Davidson. Take care.....716 580 0794.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
December 22, 2021
A truer friend you will never find. Remembering all the years of your joy for life and laughter. You will remain someone impossible to forget. My dear friend. Love, Lynda
Lynda Mickey
Friend
December 22, 2021
I offer my sincere condolences to the Militello Family and to the Cardinal O'Hara family, Class of 1965, who mourn his loss.
John J. Burke
School
December 22, 2021
Terry Alario
Friend
December 22, 2021
Terry Alario
Friend
December 22, 2021
My dear dear friend, you will always be in my heart. I cherished our friendship for over 50 years and will never forget out little chats. Olga, I wish I had the right words-the one thing that comes to mind is how much he loved you. God bless you.
Terry Alario
Friend
December 22, 2021
