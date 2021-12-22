MILITELLO - Charles T.
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on December 19, 2021 at age 74. Beloved husband of Olga (nee Sawczynec) Militello; loving son of the late Sibby and Sarah Militello; cherished uncle of Trey (Charelle Moises) Gethoefer. Relatives and friends may visit DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Thursday (December 23, 2021), from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, on Friday (December 24, 2021), at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Mr. Militello was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and was the owner of C.T. Militello Food Brokerage. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.