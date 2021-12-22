My sincere condolences to the Militello family during this tough time of year to lose a family member and tough time we are going thru right now. My family of course you know was Hoelscher's Meat's. I know you also knew my friend Peter Scaccia. He knew your family well. He was from the Sheriff's department. He passed about 2 years ago. Please take care, stay safe, and many more HAPPY HOLIDAYS!! Living at Brothers Senior Apartments now. Was in the city from 1976 to 2004. East Delavan and Davidson. Take care.....716 580 0794.

RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III Friend December 22, 2021