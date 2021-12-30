Menu
MOESCH - Charles V.
December 29, 2021. Husband of the late Lorraine (Ondrasek) Moesch; son of the late Frank J. and Mary (Dudley) Moesch; brother of Francis (Louise) Moesch, August Moesch and Mary Ellen McCooey; step-father of Michael (Cheryl) Maldonoda, Jerry (Lori) Jordan, John (Patty) Maldonado, Darlene (Frank) Brodfuehrer, Annette (Scott Filipetti) Maldonado and the late Lydia Marie Maldonado; step-grandfather of 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at St. Martin of Tours Church at 11:15 AM. Flowers declined. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.McCarthyFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
NY
RIP
DM
December 31, 2021
So sorry everyone he was a great man.
Denise Amanti
Friend
December 30, 2021
