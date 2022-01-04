MUEHLBAUER - Charles G. "Butch"
Age 75, of North Tonawanda, formerly of the West Side of Buffalo; December 22, 2021 at his residence. Loving companion for more than 20 years to Lois M. Litz; father of Jessica (Shawn) Swartz; grandfather of Jase and Leah Swartz; son of the late Charles and Mary (nee Alberti) Muehlbauer; brother of Mary Lynn (Stacey) Sarafin and the late John and James Muehlbauer. Charles was self employed as a Barber for more than 48 yrs and was a member of the Aquatic Center in the Tw. of Tonawanda. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Prayer Service and burial of cremains on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11 AM at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave. in the Tw. of Tonawanda. Please assemble in the office parking lot inside the Delaware entrance. Rev. Sam Ciffa will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.