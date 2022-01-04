Menu
Charles G. "Butch" MUEHLBAUER
Age 75, of North Tonawanda, formerly of the West Side of Buffalo; December 22, 2021 at his residence. Loving companion for more than 20 years to Lois M. Litz; father of Jessica (Shawn) Swartz; grandfather of Jase and Leah Swartz; son of the late Charles and Mary (nee Alberti) Muehlbauer; brother of Mary Lynn (Stacey) Sarafin and the late John and James Muehlbauer. Charles was self employed as a Barber for more than 48 yrs and was a member of the Aquatic Center in the Tw. of Tonawanda. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Prayer Service and burial of cremains on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11 AM at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave. in the Tw. of Tonawanda. Please assemble in the office parking lot inside the Delaware entrance. Rev. Sam Ciffa will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


Old friend since the 80s. God bless u Charlie
Rich Radice
March 14, 2022
Lois & Jessica, Butch was my good friend for more years than I can remember, going all the way back to High School. We enjoyed each other´s company, stopping by for a haircut would usually take a couple of hours. ( no I did not have a lot of hair)! We would spend the time catching up on events and mutual friends. After moving out of NY we would always touch base when visiting Buffalo. We are shocked at his sudden passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. George & Elaine
George & Elaine Mc Daniel
January 4, 2022
