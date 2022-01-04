Lois & Jessica, Butch was my good friend for more years than I can remember, going all the way back to High School. We enjoyed each other´s company, stopping by for a haircut would usually take a couple of hours. ( no I did not have a lot of hair)! We would spend the time catching up on events and mutual friends. After moving out of NY we would always touch base when visiting Buffalo. We are shocked at his sudden passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. George & Elaine

George & Elaine Mc Daniel January 4, 2022