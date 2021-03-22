NAHREBESKI - Charles T., Sr. "Chuck"
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 20, 2021. Charles is finally reunited with his soul-mate, the late Cathy Ball; beloved father of Charles Jr., Michael (Miranda), Cassandra and Jesse Nahrebeski; cherished grandfather of Kylan; loving son of the late Victor and Dolores Nahrebeski; dear brother of three sisters and two brothers; also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM for a gathering in Chuck's memory. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.