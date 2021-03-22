Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles T. "Chuck" NAHREBESKI Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
NAHREBESKI - Charles T., Sr. "Chuck"
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 20, 2021. Charles is finally reunited with his soul-mate, the late Cathy Ball; beloved father of Charles Jr., Michael (Miranda), Cassandra and Jesse Nahrebeski; cherished grandfather of Kylan; loving son of the late Victor and Dolores Nahrebeski; dear brother of three sisters and two brothers; also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM for a gathering in Chuck's memory. Flowers gratefully declined. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Chuck was a good friend of mine and he was a great father and grandfather rest in peace my friend
paul Piniewski
March 23, 2021
It´s been a long time since the days when we were all kids around Electric. +May your memory be eternal.
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
March 23, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family!
Marcia Kumiega
March 22, 2021
CHARLIE, REST WELL MY OLD FRIEND.., REST WELL.
KEN THOMAS
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results