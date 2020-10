DAHLKE - Charles O.October 28, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Janice A. (nee Fraas); dearest father of Kathleen (Brian) Senefelder, Edward (Gail) Dahlke, Donna (late Raymond) Geschwender and Charles A. (Paula) Dahlke; grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of the late Joan (Richard) Schubert. The family will be present on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Monday from 10-11 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Charles was a retiree of the Ford Motor Company and a member of the Niagara Frontier Sportsman's Association, and a decades long Bills season ticket holder. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com