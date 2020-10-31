Menu
Charles O. DAHLKE
DAHLKE - Charles O.
October 28, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Janice A. (nee Fraas); dearest father of Kathleen (Brian) Senefelder, Edward (Gail) Dahlke, Donna (late Raymond) Geschwender and Charles A. (Paula) Dahlke; grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of the late Joan (Richard) Schubert. The family will be present on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Monday from 10-11 AM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road), where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Charles was a retiree of the Ford Motor Company and a member of the Niagara Frontier Sportsman's Association, and a decades long Bills season ticket holder. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 31, 2020.
