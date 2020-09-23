PORPIGLIA - Charles

Age 88, of Dunkirk, September 21, 2020. Husband of Mary Ann (nee Kaczor) Porpiglia; father of Virginia (Frank) Jourdanais, Joseph (Karen) Porpiglia, Charles (Pam) Porpiglia, and Michael (Rhonda) Porpiglia, all of Dunkirk; grandfather of Christopher (Kaitin), Giana, Lucas, Michael, and Siera Porpiglia; great-grandfather of Calvin and Charles Porpiglia and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be no public calling hours. The Porpiglia family regrets missing the opportunity to share memories with Chuck's many friends, neighbors, and associates, however, health and safety is of utmost importance at this time. Arrangements by the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, Dunkirk.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.