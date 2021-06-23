PORTER - Charles H.
Age 104, died June 20, 2021, in the care of his loving family at his home in Gasport, NY. Charles was a lifelong educator and is best known for his service to the Royalton Hartland School District, where he served as Superintendent for 22 years. Charles was happily married for more than 50 years to his wife, Jean (Hasler), formerly of Buffalo, who predeceased him in 1998. The family will receive visitors at the Sherrie Bream Funeral Home, 4521 Main Street, Gasport, this FRIDAY, 5-8 PM only. Family and friends are invited to attend Charles' funeral service this SATURDAY, 10 AM, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 133 Telegraph Rd, Middleport, followed by interment at Hartland Cemetery, 8541 Ridge Rd., Gasport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Future Farmers of America or Rotary International in Charles' honor. To share a special memory of Charles, please visit: mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.