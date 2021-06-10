Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles "Roger" RESSMAN
RESSMAN - Charles "Roger"
In the wee hours of Friday, May 28, 2021, the Artful Dodger stole one more. Charles "Roger" Ressman bid farewell to this earth and the common riffraff! After growing up on the mean streets of Tonawanda in the 50's, Roger managed to steal off to college. His college years were a point of pride…except for maybe that .6 his freshman year. But somehow, he pulled it together and graduated from Buffalo State. Then, in the frigid summer of '65, Roger finally duped Barbara Harrison to be his bride. For over 55 years the two of them embarked on many worldly adventures. From German cowboys to Yards of Ale; from Black Lake to Alaska; from grilling sausages for the Spencerport Fire Department to yelling "HO-HO-HO" at Abe's…they sure had some fun! Along the way he managed to sire two offspring, Heather (Sahrle) and Jason. They must have both inherited his gift of gab as they also convinced people to marry them. Heather snared Brett and had two kids of their own, Matthew and Mackenzie. Jason captured Lindsay Boychuk. They have three boys: Jett, Joseph, and Jameson. Through the years, Roger would often brag about all the jobs he held (or was fired from?). Paperboy; DuPont lackey; lifeguard; teacher; diving coach; asst. principal; superintendent; PPS director; security guard; and delivery person, just to name a few. He was a devoted Rotarian for over 40 years and served on numerous community committees. He loved children, but he loved his grandchildren even more. To share a memory of Roger or send a condolence to the family visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com. A Celebration of Life is planned for both Roger and Barbara on Sunday June 13th from 11am to 4pm at the Fireman's Exempts in Spencerport at 75 South Union Street. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anna's Wish in their honor. (annaswish.org).


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fireman's Exempts
75 South Union Street, Spencerport, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So Sorry for Your Loss, Mr. Ressman was my 6th grade teacher at Glendale Elementary in Tonawanda, 1968-69 Great Guy
Elliott Mednick
School
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results