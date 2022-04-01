Smith - Charles P. "Chuck"

Charles Patrick "Chuck" Smith, of League City, TX, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born on September 23, 1932, Buffalo, NY, to James and Eleanor (Connors) Smith. Chuck grew up in Buffalo's First Ward with his six siblings and many cousins where he met his wife of 68 years, Marie "Nan" (Robinson) Smith, in grammar school. He was a firefighter in the Buffalo Fire Department and an engineer in the International Union of Operating Engineers - Local 17. He served in the US Army during the Korean war. Chuck loved sports and was very competitive. He played semi-pro football, was a boxer, and rowed for the West Side Rowing Club. He also played baseball and was a fast-pitch softball pitcher for many teams around Buffalo. Chuck was later inducted into the WNY Softball Hall of Fame. Later in life, he became a competitive race walker, completing the Houston Half Marathon at the age of 74. He is probably best remembered for his story-telling, entertaining all with a humorous mix of fact and fiction. Chuck and Nan were Orchard Park residents from 1965 - 1996. They enjoyed their summers at Snyder Beach in Angola, and were winter residents of Alamo, TX. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ellen Walker, Gertrude Binga, Katherine Martin, and brother, James Smith. Chuck is survived by his wife, Nan; daughter, Nan (Frank) Turner; sons, John "Jack" (Pat) Smith, Daniel (Tamara) Smith, and Kerry (Lisa) Smith; brothers, William and Edward Smith; grandchildren, Ryan Mast, Conner, Cassidy, and Brody Smith, Francesca Turner, Jason Humphrey, Ian Smith, Mackenzie Perez, and Sara Smith; great-grandchildren, Cayman and Cullen Mast; and many other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 3 PM, with a Funeral Service at 4 o'clock at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, TX, with Deacon Fritz Claydon presiding. The family will be holding a memorial service in Buffalo, in July.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.