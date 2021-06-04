Menu
Charles THRALL
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
THRALL - Charles
June 2, 2021. Survived by his three daughters Marcia DeFazio, Maureen Billiet, and Kimberly (David) Olson; grandchildren Brittney (Richard) Zielinski, Taylor and Charlie Olson; great-grandchildren Dominik and Grace Zielinski; longtime companion Sheila M. Tracy and her family Daniel (Helena) Tracy, Teresa Tracy, Kevin Tracy, and Jeffrey Tracy and grandchildren Ian, David, Leah, Kevin, Erin, and Michael Tracy. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, June 6th from 1-5 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 7th at 10 AM in All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. Donations may be made to Kids Escaping Drugs, 920 Harlem Rd., Buffalo, NY, 14224. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY
Jun
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
All Saints Parish
76 Church Street, Lockport, NY
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
I am saddened to hear of Charlie's passing. He was a wonderful man and he made me laugh many times. The world was a better place when he was around and he will be sorely missed by many.
Kathy & Bruce Karas
June 5, 2021
our thoughts and prayers for Sheila and the family during this difficult time. Charlie was a great guy and he always made us laugh. We have many fond memories of fun times . RIP Charlie you will be missed
Joan and Fred Glynn
Friend
June 4, 2021
