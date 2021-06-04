THRALL - Charles
June 2, 2021. Survived by his three daughters Marcia DeFazio, Maureen Billiet, and Kimberly (David) Olson; grandchildren Brittney (Richard) Zielinski, Taylor and Charlie Olson; great-grandchildren Dominik and Grace Zielinski; longtime companion Sheila M. Tracy and her family Daniel (Helena) Tracy, Teresa Tracy, Kevin Tracy, and Jeffrey Tracy and grandchildren Ian, David, Leah, Kevin, Erin, and Michael Tracy. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, June 6th from 1-5 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 7th at 10 AM in All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., Lockport. Interment will be in Cold Springs Cemetery. Donations may be made to Kids Escaping Drugs, 920 Harlem Rd., Buffalo, NY, 14224. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.