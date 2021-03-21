VARA - Charles Jr.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Katherine F. (nee Euler) Vara; dearest father of Christine (Sal) Alfano, Charles (Lisa) Vara III, Lisa (Daren) Waggoner and Cassandra (Adam) Smith; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Russell (Josephine) Vara, Philip (Gail) Vara and the late Mary Ann (Richard) Towns. A Memorial Talk will be held via Zoom March 28, at 2 PM. For those wishing to participate please email [email protected]
No prior visitation. Chuck had a deep love for his God, Jehovah, and his neighbors. He regularly volunteered many hours each week to teach from the Bible and care for the needs of his friends and those he met in his ministry. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.