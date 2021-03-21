Menu
Charles VARA Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
VARA - Charles Jr.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Katherine F. (nee Euler) Vara; dearest father of Christine (Sal) Alfano, Charles (Lisa) Vara III, Lisa (Daren) Waggoner and Cassandra (Adam) Smith; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Russell (Josephine) Vara, Philip (Gail) Vara and the late Mary Ann (Richard) Towns. A Memorial Talk will be held via Zoom March 28, at 2 PM. For those wishing to participate please email [email protected] No prior visitation. Chuck had a deep love for his God, Jehovah, and his neighbors. He regularly volunteered many hours each week to teach from the Bible and care for the needs of his friends and those he met in his ministry. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
NY
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Chuck was an outstanding Brother. Jehovah will sustain all.
David g Parker
March 23, 2021
Dear Vara Family, Sonia & I,just wanted to you and your family to know that your father will be greatly missed in our hearts, he was one of the finest & meekest man we have ever met.Your dad set such a sterling example of love and devotion to both his God and his family. He will be greatly missed in this system but warmly welcomed in the next. It´s so comforting & refreshing to know that because of his faithfulness he will not be forgotten.
James & Sonia Thomas
March 23, 2021
