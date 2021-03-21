Dear Vara Family, Sonia & I,just wanted to you and your family to know that your father will be greatly missed in our hearts, he was one of the finest & meekest man we have ever met.Your dad set such a sterling example of love and devotion to both his God and his family. He will be greatly missed in this system but warmly welcomed in the next. It´s so comforting & refreshing to know that because of his faithfulness he will not be forgotten.

James & Sonia Thomas March 23, 2021