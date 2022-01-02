Menu
Charles F. "Chuck" VENTURA Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Ventura - Charles F., Jr. "Chuck"
December 28, 2021, of Derby, NY, formerly of Woodlawn, NY. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Weiland) Ventura; devoted father of Valerie (Larry) Balducci and Nathan (Drew) Ventura; cherished grandfather of Kira Cross, Joshua, Miranda, Landon and Jaxson Balducci; loving son of Eileen (John) Weczerek (nee Schumacher); dearest brother of Cynthia (Mark) Smith, Kevin (Tina), Ronald (Nadia) and late Duane Ventura; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please leave online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jan
4
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
So sorry for your loss Eileen & Family.
MaryAnne Smith
Friend
January 2, 2022
