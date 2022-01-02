Ventura - Charles F., Jr. "Chuck"
December 28, 2021, of Derby, NY, formerly of Woodlawn, NY. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Weiland) Ventura; devoted father of Valerie (Larry) Balducci and Nathan (Drew) Ventura; cherished grandfather of Kira Cross, Joshua, Miranda, Landon and Jaxson Balducci; loving son of Eileen (John) Weczerek (nee Schumacher); dearest brother of Cynthia (Mark) Smith, Kevin (Tina), Ronald (Nadia) and late Duane Ventura; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Route 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Please leave online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.