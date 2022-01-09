VITALE - Charles A.

January 4, 2022; age 64, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 36 years to Nancy M. (nee Banaszak) Vitale; dearest father of Charles Vitale Jr. and Nicholas Vitale; son of the late Charles and Rose Marie (nee Caputy) Vitale; brother of Nancy Vitale and Sebastian Vitale; also survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, January 10th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd, Depew). Mr. Vitale grew up in North Boston, NY and was a graduate of Hamburg High School and Alfred State. He was employed as an IT Consultant for Park Business Machines for 40 years. Charles was a devoted husband, father and brother which he loved spending time with. He enjoyed traveling; Lake Tahoe being amongst his favorite place and was a die-hard Bills fan.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.