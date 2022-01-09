VITALE - Charles A. January 4, 2022; age 64, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 36 years to Nancy M. (nee Banaszak) Vitale; dearest father of Charles Vitale Jr. and Nicholas Vitale; son of the late Charles and Rose Marie (nee Caputy) Vitale; brother of Nancy Vitale and Sebastian Vitale; also survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, January 10th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd, Depew). Mr. Vitale grew up in North Boston, NY and was a graduate of Hamburg High School and Alfred State. He was employed as an IT Consultant for Park Business Machines for 40 years. Charles was a devoted husband, father and brother which he loved spending time with. He enjoyed traveling; Lake Tahoe being amongst his favorite place and was a die-hard Bills fan.
Our sympathies to Charlie and his family. I cover the Northeast Territory that includes Park Business Machine. Charlie and I had conversations going back for years and not always about work. So sudden. Will miss him & his laugh. Rest in Peace Charlie.
Steven Hamm / CRS Inc. / St. Paul MN
Work
January 24, 2022
Vitale Family-Prayers to all of you for your recent loss. May God give you the strength you need in the days to come. The Fischers
Nora Fischer
Friend
January 12, 2022
Charlie,
You were the best in your field of work and a top notch father, husband, and friend to me. I can´t wait to see you again Charlie. Love ya brother
Carl Anderson / Louie´s Texas Hot´s
Friend
January 10, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss! Charlie was a great person, always a friendly smile and just a joy to talk to. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers during this time.
Pam Keenan
Work
January 10, 2022
Ronny's Takeout
January 10, 2022
Our hearts are broken ... such a wonderful man ... you are in our hearts and prayers Nancy......much love, Jimmy and Jody