Charles W. SIMMONS
SIMMONS - Charles W.
Of Orchard Park, NY October 14, 2020. Husband of Betty Jean (Kinney) Simmons; father of Anne (Daryl) Pohlman, David (Louis) Simmons, Chuck (Laura) Simmons, Trish (Tony) Baratta, Sara (Chris) Simmons, Emily (Jerry) Henry and Robin Conover; also survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; predeceased by granddaughter, Ariel; brother of Virginia (Jim) Foreman, Donald (Linda) Simmons and Judy (Al) Stimson; son of the late Charles W. (Anne) Simmons. The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services and Military Honors will be held following the wake. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
