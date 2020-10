SIMMONS - Charles W.Of Orchard Park, NY October 14, 2020. Husband of Betty Jean (Kinney) Simmons; father of Anne (Daryl) Pohlman, David (Louis) Simmons, Chuck (Laura) Simmons, Trish (Tony) Baratta, Sara (Chris) Simmons, Emily (Jerry) Henry and Robin Conover; also survived by 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; predeceased by granddaughter, Ariel; brother of Virginia (Jim) Foreman, Donald (Linda) Simmons and Judy (Al) Stimson; son of the late Charles W. (Anne) Simmons. The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services and Military Honors will be held following the wake. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com