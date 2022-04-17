Menu
Charles M. WINTERS
FUNERAL HOME
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
262 North Main Street
Angola, NY
WINTERS - Charles M.
Of Derby, NY, entered into rest April 7, 2022, age 67. Loving son of Ethel (Nellis) and the late Roger Winters; brother of Janet Ricotta, Karen (Rex) Kohn, Nancy (late Chuck) Sweeney, Roy (Judy) Winters and Robert Winters; survived by several nieces and nephews; dear friend of Sue Bellevia and family. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY where services will follow at 7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Heimburg-Addison Funeral Home, Inc.
